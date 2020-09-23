Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Biden, the Democrats and the power to beat trump

Wednesday 23 Sep 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 811-4659-1877| Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 23 Sep 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 23-09-2020 19:30 23-09-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Biden, the Democrats and the power to beat trump Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Newham
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.