Civil Rights, Black Power & BLM - radical traditions of fighting racism in the US
Thursday 17 Sep 2020 7:15pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 290-168-1804 | Password: 967537
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 17 Sep 2020 7:15pm
Add to Calendar
17-09-2020 19:1517-09-2020 21:15Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Civil Rights, Black Power & BLM - radical traditions of fighting racism in the US Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ