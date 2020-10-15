Socialist Worker
Coronavirus and the economy - who pays for the crisis?

Thursday 15 Oct 2020 6:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 837 0931 2098 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 15 Oct 2020 6:00pm
Luton & St Albans
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
