Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

#BlackLivesMatter to liberation - how the fight against racism can win

Thursday 22 Oct 2020 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 22 Oct 2020 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 22-10-2020 19:00 22-10-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: #BlackLivesMatter to liberation - how the fight against racism can win Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Sheffield and South Yorkshire
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.