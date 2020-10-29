This Socialist Workers Party zoom meeting will look at why capitalism needs racism, and which forces in society have the power to bring the whole edifice down. If these are questions you’ve been asking yourself, then this event is for you.

Millions are asking why the system we live under is so viciously prejudiced – and what we can do to beat it.

This is a Zoom online meeting (download the App) which will be broadcast simultaneously on Facebook Live so no need to leave your home!

Event information

Thursday 29 Oct 2020 7:00pm

Add to Calendar 29-10-2020 19:00 29-10-2020 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: #BlackLivesMatter to liberation - how the fight against racism can win <p><a href='https://scontent.flhr1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/s960x960/120845337_3369323146466220_1471466116475906766_o.jpg?_nc_cat=105&_nc_sid=340051&_nc_ohc=_UOkrE52G-oAX-a37vS&_nc_ht=scontent.flhr1-1.fna&tp=7&oh=45bbfd032a3640566c3242fc2f4d61cd&oe=5FA40B9B' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent.flhr1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/s960x960/120845337_3369323146466220_1471466116475906766_o.jpg?_nc_cat=105&_nc_sid=340051&_nc_ohc=_UOkrE52G-oAX-a37vS&_nc_ht=scontent.flhr1-1.fna&tp=7&oh=45bbfd032a3640566c3242fc2f4d61cd&oe=5FA40B9B' /></a></p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x kvgmc6g5 oygrvhab'> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/777224546402040'>[Facebook event]</a></div> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'> </div> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x kvgmc6g5 oygrvhab'>Meeting: ‘From Black Lives Matter to liberation - how the fight against racism can win’ <p> </p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>**SPEAKERS TO BE ANNOUNCED** <p> </p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>This is a Zoom online meeting (download the App) which will be broadcast simultaneously on Facebook Live so no need to leave your home! <p> </p> <p>CLICK ON Click on <a class='oajrlxb2 g5ia77u1 qu0x051f esr5mh6w e9989ue4 r7d6kgcz rq0escxv nhd2j8a9 nc684nl6 p7hjln8o kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x jb3vyjys rz4wbd8a qt6c0cv9 a8nywdso i1ao9s8h esuyzwwr f1sip0of lzcic4wl py34i1dx gpro0wi8' href='http://zoom.us/j/902964963?fbclid=IwAR0SZJpoeGx0ZmRrin1WPVqE-EEYs9A3wQYLBXXsdvDcf87WwpEyHQzfI68' rel='nofollow noopener' tabindex='0' target='_blank'>http://zoom.us/j/902964963</a></p> <p>PASSWORD 967537</p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>A Black History Month zoom event <p> </p> <p>Hosted by South & West Wales Socialist Workers Party</p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>We live in an era of global rebellion against oppression. <p> </p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>From huge protest marches and riots, to street corner meetings and online debates, the fight against racism is centre stage. <p> </p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>Millions are asking why the system we live under is so viciously prejudiced – and what we can do to beat it. <p> </p> <div class='c1et5uql cxmmr5t8 hcukyx3x o9v6fnle oygrvhab'>This Socialist Workers Party zoom meeting will look at why capitalism needs racism, and which forces in society have the power to bring the whole edifice down. If these are questions you’ve been asking yourself, then this event is for you.</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Public Meeting

Wales

Venue To Be Confirmed

Please check back later

Share this event

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Pinterest

Share on Google+