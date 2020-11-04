Oxfordshire launch of Emergency programme for Jobs, Services and Safety

Jane Loftus - president CWU
More to be announced soon
Oxfordshire UNISON Health Branch
CWU South Central Postal
Banbury GMB No. 1.
Oxfordshire NEU
Sarah Woolley Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union general secretary
Ian Hodson Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union national president
Jane Loftus Communication Workers Union vice president
Fran Heathcoate Public and Commercial Services Union president
Claudia Webbe Labour Party MP
Richard Burgon Labour Party MP
Ian Byrne Labour Party MP
Grace Blakeley author, economist and activist
Neil Findlay Scottish Labour MSP
Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Party MP
Gordon Rowntree PCS Left Unity national secretary
Robin McAlpine Common Weal director
Carlo Morelli Scotland University and College Union president
Mark Rowe Fire Brigades Union national officer