Oxfordshire launch of Emergency programme for Jobs, Services and Safety

Tax the wealthy – don’t make workers’ pay for the crisis: The richest 1,000 people in UK have an estimated combined wealth of £743 billion alone! We need a massive transfer of resources from the rich to protect jobs, services and living standards. The top rate of income tax was 83 percent until 1980 – this should be reinstated. An immediate wealth tax should be imposed on all those with wealth of £1 million and over. We need a Living Wage for all workers of at least £15 per hour and this must be extended to cover those working in the “gig economy”. We support all workers fighting for better pay. We reject any argument that pay freezes will save jobs – we need to fight on every front.

Safe workplaces: Both government and employers are pressing to drive ever more people back to work despite the real dangers of a second Covid wave and the utter failure to put a credible test and trace system in place. Unions must sign off any agreements over what constitutes safe working conditions and the right to refuse to work in unsafe workplaces must be strengthened. High quality PPE must be provided. In workplaces without unions, the democratic election of workers’ reps should be legally provided for, with a right to involve a trade union if requested. We support any group of workers that refuse to work in unsafe workplaces.

Extend the Furlough scheme – Defend Jobs: The withdrawal of the government’s Furlough scheme will have a devastating impact on jobs: it must be kept in place for at least the next 12 months and be extended to cover all workers regardless of what type of contract they are on – no worker should be left behind. Government should take an ownership stake in firms in return for such support. We demand a 35 hour week for workers with no loss of pay. Firms making profits must be barred from making mass redundancies and shareholder dividend payments should be frozen. Major firms that go bankrupt should be nationalised without compensation with workers provided with a job guarantee. We will support any group of workers that strikes or occupies their workplace to defend jobs.

Wednesday 4 Nov 2020 7:00pm

Wednesday 4 Nov 2020 7:00pm

Speakers include: 

Jane Loftus - president CWU

More to be announced soon

Called by: 

Oxfordshire UNISON Health Branch

CWU South Central Postal

Banbury GMB No. 1.

Oxfordshire NEU

An Emergency Programme for Jobs, Services and Safety 

Tens of thousands of have unnecessarily died from the Covid pandemic thanks to a government that was ill prepared and put profit ahead of people's safety. Benefit payments should be massively increased and the moratorium on housing evictions must be maintained. 

Initial signatories 

John McDonnell Labour Party MP 

Sarah Woolley Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union general secretary

Ian Hodson Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union national president

Jane Loftus Communication Workers Union vice president

Fran Heathcoate Public and Commercial Services Union president

Claudia Webbe Labour Party MP

Richard Burgon Labour Party MP

Ian Byrne Labour Party MP

Grace Blakeley author, economist and activist

Neil Findlay Scottish Labour MSP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Party MP

Gordon Rowntree PCS Left Unity national secretary

Robin McAlpine Common Weal director

Carlo Morelli Scotland University and College Union president

Mark Rowe Fire Brigades Union national officer

Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, People Before Profit

Oxford

Venue To Be Confirmed

Please check back later

