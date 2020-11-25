Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Conspiracy theories and the far right - how should socialists respond?

Wednesday 25 Nov 2020 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 827-489-7492 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 25 Nov 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 25-11-2020 19:30 25-11-2020 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Conspiracy theories and the far right - how should socialists respond? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
York & Scarborough
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.