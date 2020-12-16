Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Fighting for abortion rights - from Poland to the US and Britain

Wednesday 16 Dec 2020 7:30pm

Bookmarks

With ZOOM meeting ID: 865 2972 2883 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 16 Dec 2020 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 16-12-2020 19:30 16-12-2020 21:30 Europe/London Bookmarks: Fighting for abortion rights - from Poland to the US and Britain Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, Bookmarks DD/MM/YYYY
Exeter
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.