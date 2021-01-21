Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Big Pharma, the Tories and Covid-19 - can a vaccine solve the crisis?

Thursday 21 Jan 2021 8:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 434-623-8064 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 21 Jan 2021 8:15pm
Add to Calendar 21-01-2021 20:15 21-01-2021 22:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Big Pharma, the Tories and Covid-19 - can a vaccine solve the crisis? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Kent
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.