After the storming of the Capitol - Trump, the far right and the US under Biden
Wednesday 3 Feb 2021 6:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 3 Feb 2021 6:30pm
Add to Calendar
03-02-2021 18:3003-02-2021 20:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After the storming of the Capitol - Trump, the far right and the US under Biden Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ