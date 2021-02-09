Slavery, reparations and the challenge to Richard Drax
Tuesday 9 Feb 2021 7:30pm
Stand Up To Racism
With Hilary Beckles
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Tuesday 9 Feb 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
09-02-2021 19:3009-02-2021 21:30Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Slavery, reparations and the challenge to Richard Drax Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ