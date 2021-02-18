Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Egyptian Revolution - why it matters ten years on

Thursday 18 Feb 2021 5:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 915 511 1297 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 18 Feb 2021 5:30pm
Add to Calendar 18-02-2021 17:30 18-02-2021 19:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Egyptian Revolution - why it matters ten years on Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Home Counties
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.