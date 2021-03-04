Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Resistance and revolution - the real tradition of International Women's Day

Thursday 4 Mar 2021 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 874-012-7970 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 4 Mar 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 04-03-2021 19:00 04-03-2021 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Resistance and revolution - the real tradition of International Women's Day Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.