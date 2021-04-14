Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Riots and resistance - police, violence and the state

Wednesday 14 Apr 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 992-204-9372 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 14 Apr 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 14-04-2021 19:30 14-04-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Riots and resistance - police, violence and the state Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Burnley and Pendle
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.