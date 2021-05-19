Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Marxism, nationalism and the struggle for socialism

Wednesday 19 May 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 630-181-4857 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 19 May 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 19-05-2021 19:30 19-05-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Marxism, nationalism and the struggle for socialism Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Cardiff
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.