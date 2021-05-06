Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years of partition - the socialist case for a united Ireland

Thursday 6 May 2021 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 879 2402 3259 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 6 May 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 06-05-2021 19:00 06-05-2021 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years of partition - the socialist case for a united Ireland Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Glasgow
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.