Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Stonewall was a riot - the radical roots of LGBT+ resistance

Thursday 24 Jun 2021 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Old Fire Station
84 Mayton St
London
N7 6QT
Event information
Thursday 24 Jun 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 24-06-2021 19:00 24-06-2021 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Stonewall was a riot - the radical roots of LGBT+ resistance The Old Fire Station, 84 Mayton St, N7 6QT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
The Old Fire Station
84 Mayton St
London
N7 6QT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.