Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

As the Tories rise in the polls, how do we turn the tables?

Wednesday 7 Jul 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With Zoom meeting ID: 913-6646-7067 Zoom passcode: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 7 Jul 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 07-07-2021 19:30 07-07-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: As the Tories rise in the polls, how do we turn the tables? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Wolverhampton and Walsall
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.