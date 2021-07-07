Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Covid-19 crisis and how we fight for a new normal?

Wednesday 7 Jul 2021 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With Zoom meeting ID: 290-168-1804 Zoom passcode: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 7 Jul 2021 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 07-07-2021 18:30 07-07-2021 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Covid-19 crisis and how we fight for a new normal? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Huddersfield
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.