Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Mindshift - how culture transformed the human brain

Thursday 22 Jul 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With Zoom meeting ID: 816 2991 5859 Zoom passcode: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 22 Jul 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 22-07-2021 19:30 22-07-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Mindshift - how culture transformed the human brain Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: West & North West
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.