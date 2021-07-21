Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Sexism and the system - the origins of womens oppression

Wednesday 21 Jul 2021 7:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With Zoom Meeting ID: 323-178-7151 Zoom password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 21 Jul 2021 7:15pm
Add to Calendar 21-07-2021 19:15 21-07-2021 21:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Sexism and the system - the origins of womens oppression Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.