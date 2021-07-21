Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Crisis in the Royals - do they still matter?

Wednesday 21 Jul 2021 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 497 196 1801 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 21 Jul 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 21-07-2021 19:00 21-07-2021 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Crisis in the Royals - do they still matter? Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: South
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.