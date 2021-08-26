Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Stonewall was a riot - the radical roots of LGBT+ liberation

Thursday 26 Aug 2021 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 915-544-1237 | Password: 967537

Stockwood Hotel
41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park)
Luton
LU1 3SS
Event information
Thursday 26 Aug 2021 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 26-08-2021 18:30 26-08-2021 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Stonewall was a riot - the radical roots of LGBT+ liberation Stockwood Hotel, 41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park), LU1 3SS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Home Counties
Stockwood Hotel
41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park)
Luton
LU1 3SS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.