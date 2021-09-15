Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

20 years after 9/11 - war, resistance and the failures of imperialism

Wednesday 15 Sep 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With 20 years after 9/11 - war, resistance and the failures of imperialism Rob Hoveman

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 15 Sep 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-09-2021 19:30 15-09-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 20 years after 9/11 - war, resistance and the failures of imperialism Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Tower Hamlets
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.