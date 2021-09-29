Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Islamophobia and racism - the politics of fear

Wednesday 29 Sep 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 880 5464 3685 | Password: 967537

The White Rock Hotel
1-10 White Rock
Hastings
TN34 1JU
Event information
Wednesday 29 Sep 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 29-09-2021 19:30 29-09-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Islamophobia and racism - the politics of fear The White Rock Hotel, 1-10 White Rock, TN34 1JU SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Hastings
The White Rock Hotel
1-10 White Rock
Hastings
TN34 1JU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.