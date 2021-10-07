Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

From Texas to Poland - the fight for abortion rights

Thursday 7 Oct 2021 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 854-8245-8715 | Password: 967537

The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Event information
Thursday 7 Oct 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 07-10-2021 19:30 07-10-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: From Texas to Poland - the fight for abortion rights The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Hackney
The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.