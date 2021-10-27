Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

As Starmer puts the boot in - socialists and the Labour party

Wednesday 27 Oct 2021 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 861-2001-6477 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 27 Oct 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 27-10-2021 19:00 27-10-2021 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: As Starmer puts the boot in - socialists and the Labour party Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Oxford & Thames Valley
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.