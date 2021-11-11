Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Nationality and Borders Bill - the case against immigration controls

Thursday 11 Nov 2021 8:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

With ZOOM meeting ID: 434-623-8064 | Password: 967537

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Thursday 11 Nov 2021 8:15pm
Add to Calendar 11-11-2021 20:15 11-11-2021 22:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Nationality and Borders Bill - the case against immigration controls Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Kent
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.