With ZOOM meeting ID: 281-634-5938 | Password: 967537
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Event information
Wednesday 3 Nov 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
03-11-2021 19:0003-11-2021 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Why we hate Mondays - Marxism and alienation Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ