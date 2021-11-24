What did COP achieve? How do we win a sustainable world?
Wednesday 24 Nov 2021 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Priory Rooms
Quaker Meeting House
40 Bull St
Birmingham
B4 6AF
Event information
Wednesday 24 Nov 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
24-11-2021 19:0024-11-2021 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: What did COP achieve? How do we win a sustainable world? The Priory Rooms, Quaker Meeting House, B4 6AF SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ