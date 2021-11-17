What did COP achieve? How do we win a sustainable world?
Wednesday 17 Nov 2021 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Friends Meeting House
16 Wharncliffe Rd
Boscombe
Bournemouth
BH5 1AH
Event information
Wednesday 17 Nov 2021 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
17-11-2021 19:3017-11-2021 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: What did COP achieve? How do we win a sustainable world? Friends Meeting House, 16 Wharncliffe Rd, BH5 1AH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ