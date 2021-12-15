SWP Branch Meeting: Booklaunch: Work & resistance in the 21st century - with author Jane Hardy

Add to Calendar 15-12-2021 19:30 15-12-2021 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Booklaunch: Work & resistance in the 21st century - with author Jane Hardy Zoom, Meeting, Online SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links