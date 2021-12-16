Patterns of revolution - what can we learn from Sudan?
Thursday 16 Dec 2021 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
With ZOOM meeting ID: 368-595-2712 | Password: 967537
Friends Meeting House
Meeting House Lane
Lancaster
LA1 1TX
Event information
Thursday 16 Dec 2021 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
16-12-2021 19:0016-12-2021 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Patterns of revolution - what can we learn from Sudan? Friends Meeting House, Meeting House Lane, LA1 1TX SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ