Add to Calendar 21-12-2016 19:30 21-12-2016 21:30 Europe/London Social/Fundraiser: Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow <p>£5 - Waged / £2 - Concessions</p> <p>Featuring Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow</p> 2-Tone Central, 74/80 Walsgrave Road, CV2 4ED Social/Fundraiser

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links