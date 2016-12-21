Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow
Wednesday 21 Dec 2016 7:30pm
Social/Fundraiser
2-Tone Central
74/80 Walsgrave Road
Coventry
CV2 4ED
£5 - Waged / £2 - Concessions
Featuring Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow
Event information
Wednesday 21 Dec 2016 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
21-12-2016 19:3021-12-2016 21:30Europe/LondonSocial/Fundraiser: Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow<p>£5 - Waged / £2 - Concessions</p>
<p>Featuring Revolution Sound System and Rock Against Racism filmshow</p> 2-Tone Central, 74/80 Walsgrave Road, CV2 4ED Social/FundraiserDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW