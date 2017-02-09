From Stonewall to Trump - Fighting for LGBT+ Lliberation
Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
River Lane Centre
River Lane
Cambridge
CB5 8HP
Event information
Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
09-02-2017 19:3009-02-2017 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: From Stonewall to Trump - Fighting for LGBT+ Lliberation River Lane Centre, River Lane, CB5 8HP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW