Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Trump & Foreign Policy - Dangerous Directions for the World

Wednesday 25 Jan 2017 7:00pm

Stop The War

Norwich Quaker Meeting House
Upper Goat Ln
Norwich
NR2 1EW
Event information
Wednesday 25 Jan 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 25-01-2017 19:00 25-01-2017 21:00 Europe/London Stop The War: Trump & Foreign Policy - Dangerous Directions for the World Norwich Quaker Meeting House, Upper Goat Ln, NR2 1EW Stop The War DD/MM/YYYY
Norwich
Norwich Quaker Meeting House
Upper Goat Ln
Norwich
NR2 1EW
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.