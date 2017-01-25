Stop The War: Trump & Foreign Policy - Dangerous Directions for the World

Add to Calendar 25-01-2017 19:00 25-01-2017 21:00 Europe/London Stop The War: Trump & Foreign Policy - Dangerous Directions for the World Norwich Quaker Meeting House, Upper Goat Ln, NR2 1EW Stop The War

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links