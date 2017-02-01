Fascists in America - Who are the alt right?

141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
London
SE10 8JA
Event information
Wednesday 1 Feb 2017 7:30pm
London: Lewisham
West Greenwich Community and Arts Centre
141 Greenwich High Rd (near Greenwich main line and DLR station)
