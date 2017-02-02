SWP Branch Meeting: Populism and fascism on the rise. How do socialists take on these challenges?

Add to Calendar 02-02-2017 19:00 02-02-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Populism and fascism on the rise. How do socialists take on these challenges? Islington Town Hall, Committee Room 1, N1 2UD SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links