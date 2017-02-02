Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

From Enoch Powell to Donald Trump - The resistible rise of the right

Thursday 2 Feb 2017 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Thursday 2 Feb 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 02-02-2017 19:00 02-02-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: From Enoch Powell to Donald Trump - The resistible rise of the right Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester: City Centre
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.