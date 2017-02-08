2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Huddersfield
HD1 5JP
Event information
Wednesday 8 Feb 2017 6:30pm
Add to Calendar
08-02-2017 18:3008-02-2017 20:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: After his inauguration - Can Trump be stopped? Brian Jackson House, 2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations), HD1 5JP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Huddersfield
Brian Jackson House
2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW