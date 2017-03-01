Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Russian Revolution 1917 - A festival of the oppressed

Wednesday 1 Mar 2017 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Priory Street Community Centre
15 Priory St
York
YO1 6ET
Event information
Wednesday 1 Mar 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 01-03-2017 19:30 01-03-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: Russian Revolution 1917 - A festival of the oppressed Priory Street Community Centre, 15 Priory St, YO1 6ET SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
York
Priory Street Community Centre
15 Priory St
York
YO1 6ET
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.