From Stonewall to Trump - Fighting for LGBT+ liberation
Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Old Fire Station
84 Mayton St
London
N7 6QT
Event information
Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
09-02-2017 19:0009-02-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: From Stonewall to Trump - Fighting for LGBT+ liberation The Old Fire Station, 84 Mayton St, N7 6QT SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW