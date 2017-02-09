Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After Bexit & Trump - Where next for Corbyn and the Labour Party?

Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Royal Hotel
Ablewell St
Walsall
WS1 2EL
Event information
Thursday 9 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 09-02-2017 19:30 09-02-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After Bexit & Trump - Where next for Corbyn and the Labour Party? The Royal Hotel, Ablewell St, WS1 2EL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Wolverhampton and Walsall
The Royal Hotel
Ablewell St
Walsall
WS1 2EL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.