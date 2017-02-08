As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May?
Wednesday 8 Feb 2017 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Wednesday 8 Feb 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
08-02-2017 19:0008-02-2017 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May? Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW