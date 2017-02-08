SWP Public Meeting: As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May?

Add to Calendar 08-02-2017 19:00 08-02-2017 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May? Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links