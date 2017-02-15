Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism
Wednesday 15 Feb 2017 7:00pm
Stand Up To Racism
With Louise Regan (NUT), Roger MCKenzie (UNISON), Cllr Jackie Taylor (Labour), Azad Ali (MEND), Ian Hodson (BFAWU), Colleen Molloy (City of Sanctuary), Weyman Bennett (SUTR)
West Bromwich Town Hall
High Street
West Bromwich
B70 8DT
Event information
Wednesday 15 Feb 2017 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
15-02-2017 19:0015-02-2017 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism West Bromwich Town Hall, High Street, B70 8DT Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW