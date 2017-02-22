Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism
Wednesday 22 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Stand Up To Racism
Lewisham Town Hall
Catford Road
London
SE6 4RU
Event information
Wednesday 22 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
22-02-2017 19:3022-02-2017 21:30Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism Lewisham Town Hall, Catford Road, SE6 4RU Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 71327, London SE11 9BW