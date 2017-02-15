Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism

Wednesday 15 Feb 2017 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Priory Street Community Centre
15 Priory St
York
YO1 6ET
Event information
Wednesday 15 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-02-2017 19:30 15-02-2017 21:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Refugees and migrants welcome - Stand up to racism, Islamophobia and Antisemitism Priory Street Community Centre, 15 Priory St, YO1 6ET Stand Up To Racism DD/MM/YYYY
York
Priory Street Community Centre
15 Priory St
York
YO1 6ET
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.