Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Abortion under attack - why we say it’s a woman’s right to choose

Thursday 16 Feb 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Event information
Thursday 16 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 16-02-2017 19:30 16-02-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Abortion under attack - why we say it’s a woman’s right to choose The Pepperpot Centre, 1a Thorpe Close, W10 5XL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Brent and Harrow
The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.