SWP Branch Meeting: As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May?

Add to Calendar 23-02-2017 19:30 23-02-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: As a wave of protests sweep the globe - How can we stop Trump and May? Inspire, 747 Stockport Rd, M19 3AR SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

email updates

Enter your email address below to receive new article updates

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links