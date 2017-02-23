Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Russia revolution - 100 years since February 1917

Thursday 23 Feb 2017 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Vauxhall Centre
Johnson Place
Norwich
NR2 2SA
Event information
Thursday 23 Feb 2017 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 23-02-2017 19:30 23-02-2017 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Russia revolution - 100 years since February 1917 Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place, NR2 2SA SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Norwich
Vauxhall Centre
Johnson Place
Norwich
NR2 2SA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.